UAW strike: Union, Stellantis maker of Jeep, Chrysler, Ram reach tentative deal

United Auto Workers and Stellantis reach tentative contract deal after Ford earlier this week, sources tell The Associated Press.

The deal would leave only General Motors without a contract with the United Auto Workers union, according to the AP.

The agreement could possibly end a six-week strike by more than 14,000 workers at Stellantis assembly plants in Ohio and Michigan we well as other warehouses across the country, the AP reported.

Stellantis is the maker of Jeep, Chrysler and Ram.

