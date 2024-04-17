‘A tragic event’: 1-year-old boy dies after falling out of hotel window

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — A 1-year-old Minnesota boy who fell from a third-story hotel window on Saturday has died, his family said on Tuesday.

Madden Hein, of Lakefield, died in Sioux Falls, South Dakota, the Argus Leader of Sioux Falls reported. He was originally listed in critical condition but died late Monday, the boy’s father, Alex Hein, wrote in a social media post on X, formerly known as Twitter.

“It is with heavy hearts to say that our sweet baby boy Madden gained his angel wings late on April 15,” wrote Alex Hein, the head basketball coach at Jackson County Central High School in southern Minnesota. “We miss him so much and we are having a hard time processing this all.”

Thank you for all your thoughts and prayers.



We love you, Madden. We miss you so much.



We can’t wait to see you again. @kathrynnasby pic.twitter.com/1EbQJqa7bU — Coach Hein (@AlexHein15) April 16, 2024

According to Sioux Falls Police Department spokesperson Sam Clemens, the child was visiting South Dakota with his parents, SiouxFallsLive.com reported.

First responders were called to the ClubHouse Hotel & Suites on Louise Avenue in Sioux Falls just before 9 a.m. CDT on April 13, according to the news outlet.

The child had a pulse but was unresponsive and was taken by ambulance to an area hospital.

It was unclear how the child fell from the window, KSFY-TV reported. Officials said there was no balcony.

The boy’s mother, Kathryn Hein, wrote in a Facebook post that her son’s organs will be donated.

“His organs are going to help so many other people,” she wrote. “Our little boy is a real-life superhero.

“We have had so much love and support,” Kathryn Hein wrote. “We have felt it. We can’t explain how thankful we are for all of your thoughts and prayers. THANK YOU!”

Clemens said on Tuesday that the incident was under investigation, but that it appeared to be an accident, the Leader reported. No charges have been filed, according to SiouxFallsNow.com.

“Everything just points to a tragic event,” Clemens said.

A GoFundMe page has been established. As of late Tuesday, more than $61,000 had been pledged.

