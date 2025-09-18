Toy Hall of Fame announces finalists for 2025

From Battleship to Cornhole to snow, the list of toys, or toy stand-ins, has been released for possible induction into the Toy Hall of Fame.

The Strong National Museum of Play released the list of toys, games and yes, snow, that could make it into the museum this year.

Battleship, according to the museum, started as a pencil-and-paper game but became the plastic version with pegs and ships in 1967. The Milton Bradley version has sold more than 100 million copies and was one of the first games to be computerized in 1979.

Catan came from Germany and was one of the “first German-style board games” to become popular outside of Europe. More than 45 million copies of Catan have been sold in 40 languages.

Connect 4 helps teach kids hand-eye coordination and pattern detection, while also promoting planning, according to the play museum.

Cornhole was first connected to the Midwest but now is enjoyed nationwide and internationally, the museum said. It can be played one-on-one or in teams, with players throwing bean-filled bags onto a slanted board, trying to get them into a hole.

Furby is one of the viral toys, before viral was a thing, when it debuted in 1998. It had “adaptive language learning (pre-programmed) and sensors,” the museum said. In the first three years, more than 40 million Furbies were sold. It was reintroduced in 2025 for the newest generations.

Scooters started as homemade creations at the start of the 20th century, but more than a hundred years later, they are made of metal or other lightweight materials and allowing riders to have “speed, dexterity, and durability."

Slime is a favorite for children and not maybe as much for parents, especially when they have to get it out of clothes, furniture and carpeting. It was first introduced commercially in 1976 and has morphed into not only countless variations that can be bought in stores but also made at home.

Snow may not bring the word toy to mind, but The Strong Museum of Play said, “Packed into balls, it becomes a mostly harmless projectile that provides endless fun. It also supports slower, constructive play. It can be used to build a snow fort or make a snow angel. Sledding, skiing, and snowboarding offer electrifying downhill descents for the brave. Whether sculpted creatively or sledded or shredded upon, snow makes for a toy like no other.”

Spirograph was a toy that helped children draw geometric drawings and learn about mathematical formulas. While it looks like pretty pictures, it can also have educational value for kids of all ages.

Star Wars Light Saber toy has been around since 1978, with what was basically a flashlight and a blow-up tube. It has evolved into plastic sticks that can be purchased relatively cheaply and played with to ones that cost hundreds of dollars for display. “The arsenal of toy lightsabers that followed—with lights and sounds—demonstrates the influence of popular culture on play, our fascination with mystical weapons, and the possibilities of technology,” the museum said.

Tickle Me Elmo was the must-have toy in 1996. “Putting electronics into a plush-type toy had been done before but Tickle Me Elmo took it to the next level and allowed the toy to emulate the experience of being tickled,” the museum said. When a child tickled Elmo, the “Sesame Street” Muppet would giggle and shake, and inspire kids to laugh too.

Trivial Pursuit has been “challenging players for more than 40 years” with its questions that range from geography to entertainment to sports to science. It has inspired various editions that are connected to a specific generation, such as the Baby Boomer edition or family versions, or a specific interests such as “Harry Potter,” “Star Wars” or Disney. By 2023, more than 100 million copies of Trivial Pursuit have been sold.

The list of toys will be voted on and only some will be inducted into the Hall of Fame. The announcement will occur in November.

You can vote for your favorites until Sept. 24 as part of the “Player’s Choice Ballot” with all votes compiled into one member of the committee. You can vote once per day.

0 of 15 Hall of Fame finalsits From Light Sabers to Snow, the finalists for the Toy Hall of Fame run the gamut of our childhood. (The Strong National Museum of Play) Toy Hall of Fame finaists Battleship (Brandon Woyshnis - stock.adobe.com) Toy Hall of Fame finaists Catan (Jammer Gene - stock.adobe.com) Toy Hall of Fame finaists Connect 4 (Road Red Runner - stock.adobe.com) Toy Hall of Fame finaists Cornhole (DAVID WOOD/coachwood - stock.adobe.com) Toy Hall of Fame finaists Furby (John Hanson Pye - stock.adobe.com) Toy Hall of Fame finaists Light Saber (de Art - stock.adobe.com) Toy Hall of Fame finaists Scooters (Mirko Vitali - stock.adobe.com) Toy Hall of Fame finaists Slime (Svitlana Ozirna - stock.adobe.com) Toy Hall of Fame finaists Snow (New Africa - stock.adobe.com) Toy Hall of Fame finaists Spirograph (Mr.Norasit Kaewsai/NorGal - stock.adobe.com) Toy Hall of Fame finaists Tickle Me Elmo (homank76 - stock.adobe.com) Toy Hall of Fame finaists Trivial Pursuit (Joni - stock.adobe.com)

© 2025 Cox Media Group