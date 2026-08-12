Taylor Swift to be inducted into Nashville Songwriters Hall of Fame

The year 2026 could be called “Taylor’s Year.”

The singer, songwriter, and newlywed will be among the inductees for the Nashville Songwriters Hall of Fame Class of 2026.

Swift, 36, will be the youngest songwriter to be inducted, Variety reported. She is eligible because the Hall of Fame honors people who have been writing music for at least 20 years. This year marks the 20th anniversary of her debut album “Taylor Swift.”

Over the past 20 years, she has won 14 Grammy Awards, The Associated Press reported.

She has had 108 songs on Billboard’s Hot Country Songs chart, with 37 of them making the Top 10 and 10 making it all the way to No. 1.

Swift released a statement, read by Mark Ford, as he announced the inductees.

“From the time I started writing songs as a child, I fixated on Nashville as the perfect place to be,” she said via the organization’s executive director. “I wanted to learn with and from the best and get to immerse myself in a community of storytellers, and thankfully Nashville turned out to be exactly what I’d dreamed of. A town that validated and prioritized hard work, determination and imagination. Where the writers show up to work every day even when the mysterious muses and the magic don’t. To be honored by this city I love so much is a beautiful thing, and I’m very grateful.”

She is already a member of the Songwriters Hall of Fame, with her induction happening this past June, according to Variety.

The Class of 2026 also includes Lyle Lovett, Shawn Camp, Lee Thomas Miller and Bruce Channel, who will be inducted during a gala later this year.

Swift is part of the contemporary songwriter/artist category, while Lovett was in the veteran songwriter/artist category, Camp and Miller were in the contemporary songwriter category, and finally Channel was in the veteran songwriter category.

The Hall of Fame was started in 1970 and has 254 members before the Class of 2026.

©2026 Cox Media Group