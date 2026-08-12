Tiffany Haddish pleads guilty to DUI charge, avoids jail time

FAYETTEVILLE, Ga. — Comedian Tiffany Haddish on Tuesday agreed to a plea deal in a Georgia court, avoiding a trial, jail time and additional charges related to a 2022 arrest for driving under the influence.

Haddish, 46, pleaded guilty to one count of DUI driving less safe, WSB-TV reported. She was sentenced to 12 months of probation and 24 hours of jail time. Since she already spent a day in jail, the “Girl Trip” star was credited with time already served.

Haddish entered her plea by video, The Associated Press reported.

All other charges were dropped, according to the television station.

Tiffany Haddish DUI trial ends with negotiated guilty plea https://t.co/a5MbZ6Pe8B pic.twitter.com/wI3wpvFWXe — WSB-TV (@wsbtv) August 11, 2026

According to USA Today, the plea deal includes several commitments Haddish must make. She must abstain from drugs and alcohol, submit to drug testing over the next year, complete a substance abuse evaluation within two months of sentencing and attend DUI school within four months, the newspaper reported.

Haddish was arrested during the early hours of Jan. 14, 2022, WSB-TV reported. Dispatchers received a 911 call at about 2:30 a.m. about a motorist asleep at the wheel of a Ford Explorer, according to the television station.

An officer with the Peachtree City Police Department spotted an SUV that matched the description given by the caller and stopped Haddish, according to a police report.

The officer arrested Haddish and charged her with DUI, according to WSB-TV. She was taken to the Fayette County Jail.

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