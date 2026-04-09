Southwest raises checked bag fee due to higher jet fuel costs

Southwest Airlines is the latest company to raise checked bag prices, citing higher jet fuel costs.

The company, once known for its “bags fly free” policy, will now charge passengers $45 for the first checked bag and $55 for the second, up $10 from its fees that it instituted less than a year ago, The Associated Press reported.

Some passengers will get their first checked bag for free, including some frequent flyers, credit card holders, and active-duty military.

Southwest released a statement announcing the fee increase, which read in part that it made the decision “as part of an ongoing analysis of the business and against the evolving global backdrop,” the AP reported.

The company’s changes took effect on April 9 and apply to new bookings, Fox Business reported.

Jet fuel jumped from $85 to $90 a barrel in February to $209 recently, after the closure of the Strait of Hormuz as part of the war with Iran.

Delta Air Lines, United Airlines and JetBlue already raised their checked luggage prices in recent days.

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