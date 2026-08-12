Soccer great Cristiano Ronaldo marries longtime partner Georgina Rodríguez

After a decade together, soccer superstar Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodríguez got married on Tuesday.

Ronaldo, 41, married his longtime partner during a civil ceremony in Portugal, the BBC reported.

The couple posted a photograph on their joint Instagram account showing two hands -- presumed to be Ronaldo’s on top of Rodríguez’s -- both wearing wedding rings.

The ceremony was held in Cascais, a coastal town in western Portugal near the capital city of Lisbon, the soccer star’s public relations team said in an announcement.

The Brunswick Group described the ceremony as “a private and intimate moment attended by their five children,” according to The Associated Press.

The couple’s Instagram post had more than 3 million likes within 30 minutes of being posted, the BBC reported.

According to the news outlet, the couple met at a Gucci shop in Madrid where Rodríguez, a model and influencer, was working. Ronaldo was playing for the Spanish club Real Madrid at the time.

They announced their engagement on Aug. 11, 2025, according to the BBC.

Ronaldo, a striker for Portugal who played in his record-tying sixth World Cup this year, is a five-time world player of the year, the AP reported.

He returns to action on Saturday when his Saudi team, Al Nassr, begins its domestic season, according to the news organization.

© 2026 Cox Media Group