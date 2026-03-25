Self-storage manager pleads guilty in theft of Walter Payton memorabilia

A suburban Chicago self-storage facility manager pleaded guilty to transporting stolen sports memorabilia, including items from the estate of Chicago Bears legend Walter Payton, prosecutors said.

According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of Illinois, Heath Matlock, 55, of Indiana, pleaded guilty to one count of interstate transportation of stolen property, WFLD reported.

According to a plea agreement, Matlock, who managed a self-storage facility in Hoffman Estates, Illinois, admitted to transporting the stolen memorabilia across state lines and selling it in 2021 to a pawn shop in Hammond, Indiana, according to the television station.

Suburban Chicago Storage Manager Pleads Guilty in Theft of Walter Payton Memorabilia >>> https://t.co/HhZuIiD2dQ pic.twitter.com/sW0brG4kkq — Sports Collectors Daily (@SportsCollector) March 25, 2026

Prosecutors said that sometime around May 2021, Matlock allegedly stole three item from the estate of the Hall of Fame running back, Sports Collectors Daily reported. The items included Payton’s 1978 Pro Bowl Outstanding Player trophy, the 1987 Tom Landry Award, and a“Madden Team Award” trophy, according to the sports memorabilia news website.

Prosecutors said that Matlock sold the items for approximately $75,000 after falsely claiming he owned them, WFLD reported. The items were later appraised at $1.08 million, according to the television station.

According to court documents, Matlock used some of the money he made to purchase a 2017 Infiniti QX60.

Matlock began working as the property manager of the storage facility around January 2020 and knew that several valuable items from Payton’s estate were stored at the facility, Sports Collectors Daily reported.

As part of his plea deal, Matlock agreed to a forfeiture judgment and will return the Infinity, along with $75,000 that represent the traceable proceeds of the sale, Sports Collectors Daily reported.

Federal authorities have recovered all of the stolen memorabilia, which will be returned to Payton’s family.

Matlock face a possible prison sentence of up to 10 years and a maximum fine of $250,000, WFLD reported.

He is scheduled to be sentenced on May 6.

Payton played 13 seasons in the NFL, all with the Bears. He rushed for 16,726 yards and 110 touchdowns between 1975 and 1987. “Sweetness” also caught 15 touchdown passes.

Payton played for Chicago’s Super Bowl XX champions from the 1986 season and was a nine-time Pro Bowl selection. He was also the NFL’s MVP in 1987 and was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 1993, his first season of eligibility.

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