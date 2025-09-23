Secret Service dismantled hidden telecom network before start of UN General Assembly

The U.S. Secret Service said it neutralized a potential threat in the New York area that could have affected communications in the region.

The agency said that it has taken down more than 300 SIM servers that had more than 100,000 SIM Cards, all within 35 miles of the United Nations. The network could have worked as if a massive number of cell phones were all sending calls and messages at the same time. Not only would it have dominated the communication systems, it could also mask encrypted criminals’ communications, The Associated Press reported.

Hidden telecommunications network shut down This photo provided by the U.S. Secret Service, in New York, Monday, Sept. 22, 2025, shows a wall of SIM boxes at the location where they were seized by the agency. (U.S. Secret Service via AP) (AP)

The telecommunication network could have affected cell towers, jammed 911 centers and overwhelmed networks, all while 150 of the world’s leaders gathered during the U.N. General Assembly, the AP reported.

“It can’t be understated what this system is capable of doing,” said Secret Service New York field office special agent in charge, Matt McCool, said. “It can take down cell towers, so then no longer can people communicate, right? .... You can’t text message, you can’t use your cell phone. And if you coupled that with some sort of other event associated with UNGA, you know, use your imagination there, it could be catastrophic to the city.”

While touting the work, the agency has not found a plan to disrupt the world meeting and there is no credible threat to New York City, the AP reported.

Still, the investigation is in the early phase, and a lot of work still needs to be done.

“We need to do forensics on 100,000 cell phones, essentially all the phone calls, all the text messages, anything to do with communications, see where those numbers end up,” McCool said.

Agents were alerted to the system last spring and uncovered during the agency’s normal work of protecting not only the president, but also other members of the government, ABC News reported.

No arrests have been made.

