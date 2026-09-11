Remembering 9/11: Drones recreate Twin Towers over New York City

NEW YORK — The Twin Towers rose into the night sky over New York City on Wednesday night, just as the real towers did, hours before hijackers crashed two planes into the massive buildings.

Instead of concrete, glass and steel, this time the Towers were made up of drones, 2,997 of them, one for each person killed on Sept. 11, 2001, CNN reported.

The display, considered an artwork, is called “2,977 Lights Over New York Harbor,” according to WABC.

The lights zoomed around before finally coming together to recreate the Twin Towers “at full architectural scale,” WABC reported.

It was developed in collaboration with members of the 9/11 community, family members, survivors and first responders.

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