Traffic alert: Bus fire shuts down lanes on I-93 in Quincy

QUINCY, Mass. — A bus fire shut down multiple lanes on Interstate 93 in Quincy on Friday morning, snarling commuters heading into Boston.

The bus caught fire on the northbound side of the highway at Route 3 north between Logan Express and Exit 8 at Furnace Brook Parkway around 6:30 a.m.

Traffic camera video showed a plume of smoke billowing into the sky as firefighters doused the flames.

Bus fire smoke plume

Bus fire closes lanes on I-93 in Braintree

Two lanes of traffic were moving as of 8:35 a.m., but drivers were facing heavy delays.

It wasn’t immediately clear if anyone was injured in the fire.

Traffic reporter Catherine Parrota is providing updates on drive times and mapping you around the crash on Boston 25 Morning News.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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