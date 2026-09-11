Massachusetts marks 25 years since 9/11 with ceremonies honoring victims and heroes

BOSTON — Massachusetts is commemorating the 25th anniversary of the September 11 terrorist attacks with a full day of remembrance events honoring those who lost their lives and the heroes who responded.

Thousands of people are expected to gather across Boston on Friday as state and city leaders reflect on one of the darkest days in American history and reaffirm a commitment to never forget the victims of the attacks.

At the Boston Public Garden, nearly 3,000 American flags have been planted near the Garden of Remembrance, serving as a tribute to every person killed in the attacks on Sept. 11, 2001. Visitors stopped throughout the morning to reflect at the 9/11 memorial and pay their respects.

Moment of silence and reading of names

The day’s events began at 8 a.m. at the Massachusetts State House with a moment of silence and a flag-lowering ceremony. Officials then read the names of more than 200 people from Massachusetts who died as a result of the attacks.

Sweeney Award for Civilian Bravery

Later in the morning, the Madeline Amy Sweeney Award for Civilian Bravery will be presented during a ceremony inside the State House. The award honors the legacy of Sweeney, a flight attendant aboard American Airlines Flight 11, who provided critical information to authorities before the plane struck the North Tower of the World Trade Center.

Wreath-laying ceremony

At 1 p.m., a wreath-laying ceremony will take place at the Garden of Remembrance in the Public Garden. Boston Mayor Michelle Wu is expected to participate in the event honoring the victims and their families.

Afternoon procession

The day’s commemorations will continue at 3:30 p.m. with a procession beginning at Boston Common and ending at the Firefighters Memorial near the State House. The procession will feature firefighters, honor guards, and pipe and drum bands.

The ceremonies are part of a statewide effort to remember those killed in the attacks and reflect on the lasting impact of Sept. 11, 2001.

Twenty-five years later, families, survivors, first responders, and community members continue to gather each year to honor the lives lost and the resilience shown in the aftermath of the attacks.

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