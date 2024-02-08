Recall alert: Costco, Trader Joe’s, other stores recall some dairy products over possible listeria

Fresh Creative Foods, a division of Reser’s Fine Foods, Inc. is involuntarily recalling some products due to possible Listeria that was found in a cheese product from Rizo-López Foods, Inc.

Trader Joe’s is also recalling some additional products at its stores nationwide for the same reason.

The recalled products include some cremas, everything sauces, dressings and one taco kit, according to the U.S. Food & Drug Administration. The dressings were sold in bottles and the taco kit was sold in a clear container.

The Fresh Creative Foods dressings and kits were sold at Costco, H-E-B, Trader Joe’s and Albertson’s stores in California, Connecticut, Florida, Idaho, Illinois, Maryland, Montana, New Jersey, Nevada, Oregon, Pennsylvania, South Dakota, Texas, Utah, Virginia and Washington, according to the FDA.

On Monday, the FDA said that Rizo-López Foods issued the recall after information shared by the FDA and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The recall included products like cheese, yogurt and sour cream.

List of Fresh Creative Foods items involved in the recall, per the FDA:

Item UPC Item Name Size Impacted Use By Date Range Location of Use By Date 71117.00489 DON PANCHO CILANTRO LIME CREMA TWIN PACK 2pk of 32oz bottles 3/21/2024 -4/4/2024 below front label on individual bottle 71117.00741 DON PANCHO EVERYTHING SAUCE FIESTA 3 PACK 3 3pk of 12oz bottles 3/11/2024 -3/26/2024 lower left corner on back of 3-pk box 41220.94799 HEB CILANTRO COTIJA DRESSING 12oz bottle 1/13/2024 -3/30/2024 below label on bottle 41220.94807 HEB POBLANO CAESAR DRESSING 12oz bottle 1/14/2024 -3/31/2024 below label on bottle 00003.64201 TRADER JOES CILANTRO DRESSING 12oz bottle 2/19/2024 -5/14/2024 below label on bottle 71117.12500 DON PANCHO CHICKEN STREET TACO EXPRESS MEAL KIT 22oz tray 12/12/2023 -3/17/2024 s side of clear clamshell container

List of additional Trader Joe’s items involved in the recall, per the FDA:

Item Name SKU Number Trader Joe’s Chicken Enchiladas Verde 58292 Trader Joe’s Cilantro Salad Dressing 36420 Trader Joe’s Elote Chopped Salad Kit 74768 Trader Joe’s Southwest Salad 56077

No complaints from consumers have been reported.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Listeria can cause serious illness and, in rare cases, death. Vulnerable people include people who are pregnant or who are 65 and older. People with weakened immune systems are also at risk, according to the agency.

The FDA recommends that if you have any of the recalled items to not eat them. You can bring them back to where you bought them for a full refund or throw them away.

Customers with questions can contact Rizo-López Foods, Inc., a company based in Modesto, California, at 833-296-2233. The phone number will be monitored 24 hours a day, according to the FDA.

If you purchased any of the recalled products from Trader Joe’s throw them out or bring them back to your local store for a full refund. You can also contact Trader Joe’s Customer Relations at 626-599-3817 Monday through Friday from 6 a.m. to 5 p.m. PST.

