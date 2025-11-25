Recall alert: 41K bottles of Walgreens saline nasal spray recalled

Tens of thousands of bottles of nasal spray have been recalled.

The Food and Drug Administration announced the recall of 41,328 bottles of Walgreens Saline Nasal Spray with Xylitol due to microbial contamination, specifically Pseudomonas lactis.

The bottles were 1.5 oz and have NDC number 0363-3114-01, lot number 71409, which expires on 02/28/2027 or lot number 71861, which expires on 08/31/2027.

The nasal spray was distributed nationwide, the FDA said.

It is a Class II recall, which means "a situation in which use of, or exposure to, a violative product may cause temporary or medically reversible adverse health consequences or where the probability of serious adverse health consequences is remote," the FDA said.

