Recall alert: 265K Sharper Image tabletop fire pits recalled

Allstar recalled hundreds of thousands of tabletop fire pits because they pose a burn or fire hazard.

The recall affects 265,000 Sharper Image Tabletop Fire Pits and Sharper Image Tabletop Infinity Fire Pits, the Consumer Product Safety Commission said in a news release.

They both have a “77″ logo on the front of the fire pit and a lot code sticker in the base’s center with “CHINA” and a five-digit code printed on it.

They have the letters KS-CY or KS-FC and a date code in YYYY-MM-DD format.

The Sharper Image Tabletop Fire Pits have a small cylindrical concrete body with a removable snuffing lid and an open burn chamber at the top. The Sharper Image Tabletop Infinity Fire Pits have a steel base and tempered glass panels.

They were sold by Ace Hardware, Home Depot, Lowe’s, and other retailers nationwide and online, including Amazon.com and HSN.com, from January 2023 to June 2026 for between $30 and $50.

The company has received four reports of ignited fuel escaping from the fire pit while it was being used. Four people were hurt with third- and fourth-degree burns to multiple body parts, the CPSC said.

If you have the recalled fire pit, contact Allstar for a refund. You’ll have to register the unit online, then write “RECALLED-DO NOT USE” in marker on it, and take three photographs of the fire pit following the instructions on the company’s website.

After registration is confirmed, you can dispose of any remaining fuel in accordance with local hazardous waste requirements. You can also discard the fire pit.

For more information, call Allstar at 855-215-5032, or contact the company by email or online.

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