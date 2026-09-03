Recall alert: 22K Elmo teethers recalled for choking hazard

Parents of infants, check your children’s toys after the Consumer Product Safety Commission said that a type of Elmo teether could pose a choking hazard.

Skip Hop recalled Baby Sesame Street Elmo Silicone Teethers because the black eyes can come off and pose a risk of injury or death, the CPSC said.

About 22,660 toys were sold in the U.S. and another 3,177 were sold in Canada.

The toy has an Elmo top and has a textured blue key and fabric crayon box attached.

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The model number, 9R263210, is on a tag on the side of the crayon box.

There have been no reports of injuries from the toy, which was sold at Carter’s stores and its online shop, as well as Skiphop.com, from January 2025 to March 2026 for about $12, according to the CPSC.

If you have the recalled toy, take it away from children and contact Skip Hop for a refund issued on a gift card and instructions on how to dispose of the toy.

For more information, contact the company by phone at 800-692-4674 or online.

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