Recall alert: Halloween Chocolatey Eyeballs candy recalled

Halloween candy sold at stores such as Marshalls and TJ Maxx is being recalled because of undeclared milk.

The candy — Halloween Chocolately Eyeballs — was made by Crystal Temptations of North Arlington, New Jersey, according to the Food and Drug Administration.

The candy was distributed to Marshalls, TJ Maxx, Homegoods and Sierra Trading Post in the following states:

Arizona

California

Connecticut

Georgia

Indiana

Massachusetts

Nevada

New Jersey

North Carolina

Ohio

Texas

Virginia

Wyoming

Packaging varies, as listed below:

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54040-CHEY — “Crystal Temptations” plastic bag with designed header card – Chocolatey Eyeballs, 10 oz.

54077-CHEY — “Crystal Temptations” acrylic box with designed paper wrap – Chocolatey Eyeballs, 7 oz.

58008-CHEY — “Crystal Temptations” round plastic jar – Chocolatey Eyeballs, 10.5 oz.

58089-CHEY — “Crystal Temptations” designer plastic pouch bag – Chocolatey Eyeballs, 16 oz.

54083-CHEY — “Crystal Temptations” plastic bag tied with a tag – Chocolatey Eyeballs, 11 oz.

There have been no illnesses reported.

If you have the recalled chocolate, throw it away. Retailers are not offering refunds, the FDA said. To receive your money back, contact Crystal Temptations with proof of purchase at 201-246-7990.

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