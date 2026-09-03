‘We’re going to do it quick’: Lindsay Clancy attorney prepares for possible retrial

PLYMOUTH, Mass. — As jurors continue deliberating in the Lindsay Clancy trial, defense attorney Kevin Reddington says he is preparing for any outcome — including a mistrial.

Before entering court Thursday morning, Reddington said his defense team is ready to go if the jury ultimately cannot reach a verdict. He said his witnesses are available and his evidence is prepared for a potential retrial.

“I’ve got witnesses lined up. We’re all set. You know, Dr. Resnick is ready, I’m ready, we’ve got all our evidence, witnesses are available, so let’s go,” Reddington said.

When asked whether he expects a retrial to happen quickly, Reddington said he believes prosecutors could seek to delay the case, but he wants to move forward as soon as possible.

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“Oh no, they’ll try to kick it off to six months or a year, but we’re going to do it quick,” he said.

These comments come after jurors returned to court Thursday morning for what could be their final day of deliberations after twice telling the judge they remain unable to reach a unanimous verdict.

The jury is continuing to weigh whether Clancy is criminally responsible for her actions in the deaths of her three children in Duxbury in January 2023, despite informing Plymouth Superior Court Judge William Sullivan for a second time on Wednesday that it was deadlocked and unable to agree on a verdict.

Jurors are considering five possible outcomes in the case:

First-degree murder

Second-degree murder

Manslaughter

Not guilty

Not criminally responsible by reason of mental illness

On Wednesday, rather than declaring a mistrial, Sullivan delivered what Massachusetts calls a Tuey-Rodriguez instruction, a legal charge given when jurors report they cannot reach a unanimous decision.

For now, the fate of the case remains in the hands of the 12 jurors tasked with deciding one of the most consequential criminal trials in Massachusetts in recent memory.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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