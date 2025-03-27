Recall alert: 224K jewelry-making kits recalled

The Consumer Product Safety Commission announced the recall of 224,100 jewelry-making kits because they contain an amount of liquid resin, which goes against federal safety rules.

The CPSC said LaRose Industries recalled the Cra-Z-Art Gemex/Gel2Gem Jewelry Kits.

Liquid resin can cause irritations to the skin, eyes and respiratory systems when touched, ingested or inhaled since it contains an acrylate. Once cured and in solid form, resin is no longer hazardous.

In all 10 types of Cra-Z-Art Gemex/Gel2Gem kits and a refill pack have been recalled:

Shimmer N Sparkle Gemex Gel Set, item number 25069, UPC 884920250697

Be Inspired Gemex Sparkling Bracelets & Barrettes, item number 25070, UPC 884920205070

Disney Minnie Gemex Sparkling Crystal Jewelry, item number 36579, UPC 884920365797

Disney Princess Gemex Sparkling Crystal Jewelry, item number 36583, UPC 884920365834

Disney Frozen Gemex Sparkling Crystal Jewelry, item number 36589, UPC 884920365896

My Look Sparkling Crystal Jewelry, item number 46791, UPC 884920467910

My Look Gemex Gel Creations Design Studio item number 46909, UPC 884920469099

My Look Gel2Gem Sparkling Sweets Charm Studio, item number 46990, UPC 884920469907

Shimmer N Sparkle Sparkling Crystal Jewelry, item number 65507, UPC 884920655072

Shimmer N Sparkle Gemex Gel Creations Studio, item number 65508, UPC 884920655089

Disney Little Mermaid Gel2Gem Sparkling Crystal Jewelry, item number 74502, UPC 884920745025

They were sold at stores such as Target, Marshall’s, T.J. Maxx and Joanne, among others, as well as online on Amazon, Target, Walmart and Joann websites from January 2023 to September 2024 for between $13 and $36.

If you have the jewelry-making kit, you should not use it and contact LaRose Industries for a full refund.

For more information, the company can be reached by phone at 877-770-7029 from 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. CT, Monday through Friday, by email or on the website.

©2025 Cox Media Group