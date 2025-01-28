Recall alert: 149K Ford Broncos recalled over shock absorber issue

More than 149,000 Ford Broncos were recalled over an issue with the rear shock absorber.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration said that the part may corrode and fail, causing the external reservoir to fall off.

Before that happens, drivers may have a bouncy ride, hear noise or see leaking fluid near the rear wheels, the NHTSA said.

The recall affects some 2021 to 2024 Broncos.

There is no fix yet, but owners of the recalled vehicles will receive a letter after Feb. 3 alerting them to the issue. A second letter will be sent once the remedy is developed, the NHTSA said.

If you have questions about the defect, you can call Ford at 866-436-7332. The company’s internal recall number is 25S01.

