Recall alert: 1.45M Fords recalled over rearview camera issue

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration announced the recall of more than 1.45 million Ford vehicles because of a problem with their rearview cameras.

The NHTSA said that the vehicles’ rearview camera image may be blank or distorted when in reverse.

The recall affects the following vehicles by model year:

2015-2019

Lincoln MKC

Mustang

F-350 SD

F-250 SD

F-450 SD

2015-2017

Lincoln Navigator

Expedition

2015-2018

Edge

Transit Connect

2016-2019

F-550 SD

Transit

2017-2019

Econoline

2019

Ranger

Dealers will inspect the rearview camera and replace it if necessary for free, the NHTSA said.

Owners will get an initial letter after Sept. 22, with a second being sent when the repair is available.

You can search your Vehicle Identification Numbers on the NHTSA website to see if your vehicle was recalled.

For more information, call Ford at 866-436-7332. The company’s internal recall number is 25S89.

The recall expands NHTSA’s previous announcement, which was issued under 25V270.

