Razzie Awards nominations released, who is up for worst-of-the-worst honors?

We know what some of the best films are, but what about the worst?

The Razzie Awards nominations are out and we have a list of films that didn’t quite reach the bar to be considered good, at least in the eyes of some moviegoers.

Unlike its classic animated namesake, the live-action version of “Snow White,” starring Gal Gadot and Rachel Zegler, is up for worst picture of the year, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

It is tied with “War of the Worlds,” which starred Ice Cube, for six nominations, including worst remake, screen combo, director and screenplay.

They are facing off against “Hurry Up Tomorrow,” “Star Trek: Section 31″ and “The Electric State.”

The actors vying for worst actor include Ice Cube, Dave Bautista, Jared Leto, Scott Eastwood and The Weeknd, Deadline reported.

Nominees for worst actress are Ariana DeBose, Milla Jovovich, Natalie Portman, Rebel Wilson and Michelle Yeoh.

Here is the complete list of nominees, according to Deadline:

WORST PICTURE

“The Electric State”

“Hurry Up Tomorrow”

“Disney’s Snow White” (2025)

“Star Trek: Section 31″

“War Of The Worlds” (2025)

WORST ACTOR

Dave Bautista, “In The Lost Lands”

Ice Cube, “War Of The Worlds”

Scott Eastwood, “Alarum”

Jared Leto, “Tron: Ares”

Abel “The Weeknd” Tesfaye, “Hurry Up Tomorrow”

WORST ACTRESS

Ariana DeBose, “Love Hurts”

Milla Jovovich, “In The Lost Lands”

Natalie Portman, “Fountain Of Youth”

Rebel Wilson, “Bride Hard”

Michele Yeoh, “Star Trek: Section 31″

WORST REMAKE/RIP-OFF/SEQUEL

“I Know What You Did Last Summer” (2025)

“Five Nights At Freddy’s 2″

“Smurfs” (2025)

“Snow White” (2025)

“War Of The Worlds” (2025)

WORST SUPPORTING ACTRESS

Anna Chlumsky, “Bride Hard”

Ema Horvath, “The Strangers: Chapter 2″

Scarlet Rose Stallone, “Gunslingers”

Kacey Rohl, “Star Trek: Section 31″

Isis Valverde, “Alarum”

WORST SUPPORTING ACTOR

All Seven Artificial Dwarfs, “Snow White” (2025)

Nicolas Cage, “Gunslingers”

Stephen Dorff, “Bride Hard”

Greg Kinnear, “Off The Grid”

Sylvester Stallone, “Alarum”

WORST SCREEN COMBO

All Seven Dwarfs, “Snow White” (2025)

James Corden & Rihanna. “Smurfs” (2025)

Ice Cube & His Zoom Camera, “War Of The Worlds” (2025)

Robert De Niro & Robert De Niro (as Frank & Vito), “The Alto Knights”

The Weeknd & His Colossal Ego, “Hurry Up Tomorrow”

WORST DIRECTOR

Rich Lee, “War of The Worlds” (2025)

Olatunde Osunsanmi, “Star Trek: Section 31″

The Russo Brothers, “The Electric State”

Trey Edward Shults, “Hurry Up Tomorrow”

Marc Webb, “Snow White” (2025)

WORST SCREENPLAY

“The Electric State”: Screenplay by Christopher Markus and Stephen McFeely. Adapted from the illustrated novel by Simon Stalenhag.

“Hurry Up Tomorrow”: Screenplay by Trey Edward Shults, Abel Tesfaye, Reza Fahim

“Snow White” (2025): Screenplay by Erin Cressida Wilson and others, adapting the original fairy tale by the Brothers Grimm.

“Star Trek: Section 31″: Screenplay by Craig Sweeny with original story concept developed by Bo Yeon Kim & Erika Lippoldt

“War Of The Worlds” (2025): Screen Story and Screenplay by Kenny Golde and screenplay by Marc Hyman, adapting the classic novel by H.G. Wells.

The Razzies will be handed out on March 14, the day before the Oscars, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

