Powerball: Here are the winning numbers for Saturday’s $760M jackpot

The final Powerball drawing of 2023 was held Saturday night, and players are hoping they will hold the ticket that will bring a $760 million payday.

The numbers drawn were 10-11-26-27-34 and the Powerball was 7. The multiplier was 4X.

Saturday’s drawing was for the sixth-largest amount in the promotion’s history. It was also the fourth Powerball jackpot to top $700 million in 2023, lottery officials said in a news release. If no one wins Saturday, the jackpot will move into the top five among all Powerball jackpots. Nos. 1 through 4 topped $1 billion, with a record $2.04 billion ticket sold on Nov. 7, 2022, in California.

There have been 33 consecutive drawings without a grand prize winner since Oct. 11. That was when a winning ticket was sold in California and was worth $1.765 billion.

If someone should choose all six numbers in Saturday’s drawing, they will have two options: An annuity, in which the winner receives one immediate payment followed by 29 annual payments that increase by 5% each year, or the lump sum option. Choosing the second option will make the cash value amount approximately $383.6 million before applicable taxes, lottery officials said.

Drawings are held every Monday, Wednesday and Saturday. Tickets, which cost $2 per play, are sold in 45 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

The odds of winning the grand prize are 1 in 292.2 million, according to Powerball.com.

Top 10 Powerball jackpots

$2.04 billion – Nov. 7, 2022 (One ticket from California).

$1.75 billion – Oct. 11, 2023 (One ticket from California).

$1.586 billion – Jan. 13, 2016 (Three tickets from California, Florida and Tennessee).

$1.08 billion – July 19, 2023, drawing (One ticket from California).

$768.4 million – March 27, 2019 (One ticket from Wisconsin).

$760 million (estimated) – Dec. 30, 2023.

$758.7 million – Aug. 23, 2017 (One ticket from Massachusetts).

$754.6 million – Feb. 6, 2023 (One ticket from Washington).

$731.1 million – Jan. 20, 2021 (One ticket from Maryland).

$699.8 million – Oct. 4, 2021 (One ticket from California).

Powerball jackpots won in 2023