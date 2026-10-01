Original Wahlburgers closes after nearly 15 years

Celebrity-owned Wahlburgers has closed its original location after nearly 15 years. The closure came with little notice.

Wahlburgers is owned by Mark, Donnie, and Paul Wahlberg.

The Hingham, Massachusetts, location closed on Sept. 30, with the restaurant’s operators breaking the news to customers only the day before via Facebook. They said the lease was coming to an end.

“As the original Wahlburgers location, Hingham will always hold a special place in our story,” the company wrote. “While this location is closing, we’re actively looking for a new home in the Boston area and hope to have more to share soon.”

Several other Wahlburgers locations in Massachusetts, including one near Fenway Park and one at Logan International Airport, are still open, Boston25News reported.

People magazine reported that it was unknown whether employees knew about the end of operations.

The Massachusetts location was the first to close in recent months. The Wahlburgers in St. Charles, Illinois, shut down earlier this year, with the announcement coming the day it shut down. That location featured the “Blue Bloods” dining table, honoring Donnie Wahlberg’s television family.

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