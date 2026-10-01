Police searching for man accused of targeting and accosting women at Mass. Market Basket

ATTLEBOROUGH, Mass. — Police are turning to the public for help identifying a man who allegedly accosted shoppers inside a Market Basket store earlier this week.

The incident happened at the grocery chain’s 1200 Newport Avenue location in Attleborough just after 7:15 p.m. on Tuesday, according to the Attleborough Police Department.

Investigators say the man “targeted and accosted” three female customers before fleeing on a bicycle. He was last seen riding south on Newport Avenue toward Pawtucket, Rhode Island.

The suspect is described as Black or Hispanic, possibly in his 20s to early 30s, about 5 feet, 5 inches tall, with a medium build and a beard.

Surveillance images shared by the police department showed the man wearing a black-and-white mesh baseball cap, a navy-blue hooded sweatshirt with the word “Nantucket” in white text and a white whale logo on the front, charcoal gray sweatpants, and light gray shoes.

Anyone who recognizes the man is urged to contact Attleborough Detective Keith Shepard at 774-203-1884.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2026 Cox Media Group