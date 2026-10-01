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Police searching for man accused of targeting and accosting women at Mass. Market Basket

By Frank O'Laughlin, Boston 25 News
Man accused of accosting Market Basket shoppers (Attleborough Police Department)
By Frank O'Laughlin, Boston 25 News

ATTLEBOROUGH, Mass. — Police are turning to the public for help identifying a man who allegedly accosted shoppers inside a Market Basket store earlier this week.

The incident happened at the grocery chain’s 1200 Newport Avenue location in Attleborough just after 7:15 p.m. on Tuesday, according to the Attleborough Police Department.

Investigators say the man “targeted and accosted” three female customers before fleeing on a bicycle. He was last seen riding south on Newport Avenue toward Pawtucket, Rhode Island.

The suspect is described as Black or Hispanic, possibly in his 20s to early 30s, about 5 feet, 5 inches tall, with a medium build and a beard.

Surveillance images shared by the police department showed the man wearing a black-and-white mesh baseball cap, a navy-blue hooded sweatshirt with the word “Nantucket” in white text and a white whale logo on the front, charcoal gray sweatpants, and light gray shoes.

Anyone who recognizes the man is urged to contact Attleborough Detective Keith Shepard at 774-203-1884.

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