United Airlines unveils ‘basic’ fare for first-class cabins

Basic airfare is now going first class at United Airlines.

According to its website, the Chicago-based airline is offering “base,” a new lower-priced ticket for first-class flights.

United First and United Business passengers will be able to choose from three fare options for eligible routes, USA Today reported. The choices are called flexible, standard and base, according to United’s website.

The new base fare will be the lowest tier for the first-class cabin, USA Today reported. Passengers will be charged a fee for seat selection and will be allowed fewer baggage items.

“You can select the tier with benefits that fit your travel needs,” the airline said on its website. “No matter which tier you select, your fare will include the same elevated onboard experience offered in that cabin.”

According to United’s website, here are the options for first-class seating under the United First plan, which includes domestic flights and fares to U.S. territories.

Base: Seat selection for a fee, one checked bag and one carry-on. Flight changes or ticket refunds are not permitted.

Standard: There is free seat selection, and passengers are allowed to check two bags and one carry-on. Flight changes are allowed, but ticket refunds are not.

Flexible: The top tier allows free seat selection, two checked bags and one carry-on. Flight changes and ticket refunds are permitted.

United Business is available for destinations to Canada, Latin America and islands in the Caribbean, according to the airline’s website.

Base: Seat selection will cost the passenger, who is allowed one checked bag and a carry-on. Passengers do have access to the United Club, but flight changes or ticket refunds are not allowed.

Standard: Passengers will be allowed to choose their seats for free. They will be allowed two checked backs and a carry-on, along with United Club access. Flight changes are permitted, but there are no ticket refunds.

Flexible: There is free seat selection, and passenger are allowed to check two bags and one carry-on without being charged. Also free is United Club access, and there is no charge for flight changes or ticket refunds.

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