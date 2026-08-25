Norwegian soccer star Erling Haaland cuts off ponytail before Premier League opener

Say it ain’t so, Viking Row.

Norwegian soccer star Erling Haaland, famous for his golden locks and his scoring prowess on the pitch, has chopped off his ponytail.

Haaland, who competes in the Premier League when not representing Norway in international soccer, sported the short haircut as his Manchester City squad faced Bournemouth in the league opener for both teams on Sunday, The Athletic reported.

Haaland gave a blow-by-blow description of his haircut in a vlog posted to his YouTube channel, explaining that he had been considering the move after Norway’s participation at this summer’s World Cup. During the international tournament, Haaland scored seven goals.

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“This beautiful blond hair … time to let it go,” Haaland said. “I was thinking about doing it straight after the World Cup, but I was so busy so I didn’t do it. The season starts now so it’s time to get a fresh start.

“The only thing is, Zlatan (Ibrahimovic) told me never cut your hair, because your strength is in your hair.”

During the video, Haaland got opinions from Ibrahimovic -- another long-haired striker, USA Today reported. Also weighing in were former Manchester City coach Pep Guardiola, current teammate Jack Grealish and Oasis singer Noel Gallagher, according to the newspaper.

“You know what, the Vikings, they go short as well,” Haaland said during his video, according to The Athletic.

“I look like Kevin from ‘Home Alone’ with this haircut,” Haaland later joked as the barber finished the job.

The new haircut did not hamper Haaland or Manchester United, who won 2-1 in the team’s league opener, USA Today reported.

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