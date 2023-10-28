‘Night Court’ sitcom actor Richard Moll dies at 80

The bailiff on the original “Night Court” sitcom, Richard Moll, has died. He was 80 years old.

Moll died Thursday at his house in Big Bear Lake, California, according to publicist Jeff Sanderson at Chasen & Company, The Associated Press reported.

He was born Charles Richard Moll in Pasadena, California on Jan. 13, 1943, according to the Hollywood Reporter.

He studied history and psychology at the University of California at Berkeley where he graduated in 1964. He worked as a deputy probation officer in Alameda County and then at a store in San Francisco, according to the Hollywood Reporter. He moved to Los Angeles in 1968 to pursue an acting career.

He appeared in a Hertz commercial and then landed parts in episodes of “Welcome Back,” “Knotter” and “The Rockford Files.” According to the Hollywood Reporter, Moll was cast in a two-part “Hayy Days” episode and then made appearances in “Laverne & Shirley” and “Mork & Mindy,” by Garry Marshall.

Moll was best known for his role as bailiff Bull Shannon on “Night Court,” Variety reported. The sitcom co-starred Harry Anderson and John Larroquette. It aired from 1984 to 1992.

Bull Shannon was known on “Night Court” for his catchphrase, “Ohh-kay,” according to the AP.

“Night Court” was nominated three times for the Emmy for Outstanding Comedy Series, according to the Hollywood Reporter.

Moll did not join the reboot of “Night Court,” the AP reported. The final episode of the original sitcom ended with his character being abducted by aliens because of his height. Moll was 6 feet and 8 inches tall.

Moll was also nominated for Saturn award for the horror movie, “House,” which came out in 1985, according to Variety. He voiced Harvey Dent on “The Adventures of Batman & Robin” and Scorpion on “Spider-Man: The Animated Series.”

Moll also had roles in “The Flintstones,” “Jingle All the Way,” “Casper Meets Wendy” and “Scary Movie 2,” according to Variety.

Moll is survived by his children, Chloe and Mason Moll; his ex-wife Susan Moll; and his stepchildren Cassandra Card and Morgan Ostling, according to the AP.

