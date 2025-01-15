National Bagel Day freebies and deals

January 15 marks National Bagel Day and like any good food holiday, there will be free goodies if you know where to look.

As always with these types of deals, they are subject to participation so you should check with your nearby locations to make sure they’re taking part.

Panera - Bagel Bash through Jan. 21. Loyalty club members will get a free bagel on the next visit when they purchase one of the new Asiago Bagel Stack sandwiches, according to USA Today.

Manhattan Bagel - Loyalty members will get a free bagel with cream cheese when using the code sent in an email.

Biggby Coffee - 50% off bagel sandwiches (USA Today)

Einstein Bros. - Free egg sandwich with purchase using an app or website for members of its rewards program. The promotion runs through the month according to USA Today.

Bruegger’s Bagels - New loyalty members will get a free bagel and cream cheese with purchase through the end of the month.

Bagel Brothers of New York - 25% off the entire website using code BAGEL2TODAY (Today show)

Ess-a-Bagel - Buy a dozen bagels, get a dozen free, Bagel brunch for six or 12 and get either six or 12 bagels for free plus free spread. (Today show)

Goldbelly - $20 off the first purchase of $100 or more using code TODAY20 for new customers, excludes shipping and sales (Today show)

Grandma’s Chicken Soup - $10 off soup and bagel package with code BAGELS between Jan. 15 and 19. (Today show)

H&H Bagels - 10% off shipped orders on Jan. 15 using code BAGELDAY10. If you sign up for the rewards program on the company’s app from now until Jan. 22 you get 100 points. (Today show)

Wolferman’s - 15% off some orders using code BAGEL15. (Today show)





© 2025 Cox Media Group