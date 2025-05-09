Max to crack down on password sharing, will do it gradually

Max will be the latest streaming company to prohibit the sharing of passwords.

The company is suggesting that primary account owners add someone outside of their household to their account using Max’s Extra member Add-On feature, which will cost $7.99 a month, Variety reported.

The feature was introduced last month, according to PC Mag.

But during a recent earnings call, Max’s parent company, Warner Bros. Discovery, said it will take a year or more for it to fully roll out.

CEO and president of global streaming and games JB Perrette said, “Remember, right now we’ve launched [Extra Member Add-On] only in the U.S. It’s only available on our retail subscriber base, which obviously is a subset of our total sub base.”

Perrette said the initial push to add the extra users will be done by “very soft messaging,” which “will start getting firmer and more visible to subscribers over the months to come.”

By the end of the year and into 2026, it will become “more assertive.”

He did not say what “more assertive” means exactly, but Variety reported that the terms of service allow the company to limit accounts if users violate the rules.

“[W]e can modify access or disable features, including for security reasons, to limit the impact of account sharing outside of your household or where we have concluded in our discretion that there has been misuse of your Max Account,” the terms of service said.

Warner Bros. Discovery uses account information, profile information, IP addresses, device IDs and user activity “at our discretion. ”

Netflix uses a similar system to monitor who is using shared accounts, PC Mag reported.

Disney+ also has a paid sharing plan, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The company had 122.3 million total subscribers by the end of the first quarter.

Max costs $9.99 a month/99.99 a year for the ad-based tier and $16.99 a month/$169.99 a year for its ad-free Standard plan, while the Premium ad-free plan with 4K streaming and Dolby Atmos sound is $20.99 a month/$209.99 a year.

