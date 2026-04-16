Mel Brooks announces title for ‘Spaceballs’ sequel

Leave it to Mel Brooks to keep it simple -- and funny.

Nearly 40 years after releasing “Spaceballs,” the 99-year-old comic genius unveiled the title of the 1987 film’s long-awaited sequel.

Brooks, who was unable to attend CinemaCon on Wednesday, sent a clip to introduce “Spaceballs: The New One,” Variety reported.

“It’s just like the old one, but it’s newer,” Brooks says in the clip. “That’s why it’s called ‘The New One.’”

The sequel has an expected release date of April 23, 2027, from Amazon MGM Studios, according to the entertainment news website.

“‘Spaceballs 2: The Search for More Money’ is not going to be the title of this movie,” Brooks says in the clip. Why not? Because after all these years, I found the money. ... It was in my basement."

Just like the old one. But newer.



Spaceballs: The New One is coming only to theaters April 23, 2027. pic.twitter.com/faGDGTkt8n — Amazon MGM Studios (@AmazonMGMStudio) April 16, 2026

The sequel follows the same zany pattern as the first film, a spoof of “Star Wars,” according to The Hollywood Reporter. Actors returning for the sequel include Rick Moranis, George Wyner, Daphne Zuniga, Bill Pullman and Brooks.

Newcomers to the cast include Josh Gad, Keke Palmer, Lewis Pullman and Anthony Carrigan,

The film’s first footage debuted during the CinemaCon presentation, according to The Hollywood Reporter. A narrator says in the video that “While they can’t show you much, they can show you a series of clips that make little sense out of context.”

At the end of the footage, a character appearing to be a member of the Na’vi from “Avatar” takes a spot at a urinal next to Moranis.

“I see you,” Moranis says in the Na’vi language.

Brooks won an Academy Award for Best Original Screenplay for the 1967 film “The Producers.” He was also awarded an honorary Oscar in 2024 for his contributions to film.

In addition to “Spaceballs” and “The Producers,” Brooks directed “Blazing Saddles,” “Young Frankenstein,” “High Anxiety,” “Silent Movie” and “Robin Hood: Men in Tights.”

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