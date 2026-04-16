Four-year-old boy remains in stable condition after falling from seventh-floor window

WORCESTER, Mass. — The four-year-old boy who fell from a seventh-floor window in Worcester remains in stable condition.

It happened just before 7:30 p.m.in the area of Country Club Boulevard, where police say the child fell from the building.

The child was conscious, alert, breathing, and crying when being brought to the hospital, and officers said a bed of mulch broke his fall.

The incident remains under investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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