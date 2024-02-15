Mega Millions lottery jackpot climbs to $457 million for Friday’s drawing

The Mega Millions jackpot reached $457 million in advance of Friday night’s drawing, according to lottery officials.

>> Read more trending news

No one has matched all five white balls and the Megaball on Tuesday.

If someone matches all of the numbers on Friday, they have the option to take the lump cash sum with one immediate payment or to take 30 annuity payments over 30 years.

The lump-sum amount currently stands at $216.8 million before taxes.

Tickets are sold in 45 states, Washington, D.C., and the U.S. Virgin Islands. Tickets are $2 each in most jurisdictions, but players can add the Megaplier for an additional $1 to multiply their non-jackpot prizes.

Drawings are conducted at 11 p.m. ET on Tuesdays and Fridays.

The numbers drawn for Tuesday’s grand prize were 1-3-19-25-58 and the Megaball was 20. The multiplier was 3X.