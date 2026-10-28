Life magazine reviving print edition

Life magazine is coming back to life.

The venerable magazine, a weekly staple when it was founded in 1936 and a chronicler of American lifestyle and trends through breathtaking photography, will resume publishing next month in print on a quarterly basis.

The revamped magazine will publish again starting on Nov. 23, 2026 -- 90 years to the day after its inaugural issue.

Entrepreneur and model Karlie Koss, along with her husband, billionaire investor Joshua Kushner, is reviving the magazine more than two decades after it stopped regular publishing, Variety reported. Kushner is the younger brother of Jared Kushner, President Donald Trump’s son-in-law.

Kloss, the CEO of Bedford Media company, said the legacy of the brand deserved to be brought into the 21st century, according to The New York Times. Life will continue its website and social media presence and plans to expand into documentaries and short-form video, according to the newspaper.

“What made Life extraordinary was its ability to make the world feel closer,” Kloss told the Times. “And our responsibility is to preserve and to protect that legacy.”

Bedford Media’s deal is with Dotdash Meredith, the company that bought Time Inc. (the previous owner of Life), Variety reported. Kloss licensed the rights to publish Dotdash Meredith -- the previous name of People Inc., -- in 2024.

LIFE returns to print 11.23.26. Read our Editors’ Letter and learn more about the new LIFE here: https://t.co/ixtGWALWfT https://t.co/fo9i1R38vE — LIFE (@LIFE) October 28, 2026

Life was founded in 1936 by Henry Luce, the founder of Time and Fortune magazines, the Times reported. Its inaugural issue featured a black-and-white cover photograph by Margaret Bourke-White of the concrete Fort Peck Dam in Montana, part of President Franklin D. Roosevelt’s New Deal. It sold out instantly.

The magazine’s circulation peaked at more than 8 million copies during the 1960s, according to the newspaper. But the popularity of television began to cut into circulation, and the magazine stopped weekly publication in 1972.

Life resurfaced in 1978 as a monthly magazine, but in 2000, Time Inc. announced it would end regular publication, the Times reported.

Terms of the new deal were not revealed.

Bedford Media will manage the full operations for the new Life magazine, including editorial strategy, revenue and media initiatives, Variety reported. Dotdash Meredith will continue to own the full rights to the magazine’s photography and content archives and will also continue to publish its single-topic special interest magazines, according to the entertainment news outlet.

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