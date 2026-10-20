Kyle Kennedy, RFK’s granddaughter, dies

The granddaughter of Robert and Ethel Kennedy has died.

Kyle Kennedy was 42 years old.

Kyle Kennedy was the daughter of Michael Kennedy, who died in 1997, Boston25News reported. She was one of Bobby and Ethel Kennedy’s 34 grandchildren, People magazine reported.

Her mother is Victoria Denise Gifford, the daughter of Frank Gifford and Maxine Avis Ewart. Victoria is Kathie Lee Gifford’s stepdaughter.

Kyle Kennedy’s online obituary said she died peacefully at her home in Westwood, Massachusetts, on Sept. 21. Her funeral was held privately.

No cause of death was listed in the obituary, but it did say that she had suffered a spinal cord injury in 2020 that left her paralyzed. It also left her with “other medical challenges,” the obituary said.

People obtained her death certificate, which lists her cause of death as “pending,” and the manner of death is under investigation.

Kyle Kennedy “spent most of her early life in Cohasset, Massachusetts” and attended high school at Milton Academy. She majored in history at Georgetown University and spent a semester learning abroad in Florence, Italy. After graduation, she earned a Master of Science in Early Education from Pace University and a Master of Education in Education Policy and Management from Harvard University Graduate School of Education.

She joined Teach For America and worked for two years in the New York Public Schools and became an advocate for equal elementary education and charter schools, her obituary said.

Kyle Kennedy became an advocate for people with disabilities after her spinal cord injury.

She leaves behind her two sons, her ex-husband, her mother, siblings, and their children.

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