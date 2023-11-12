Jimbo Fisher fired as Texas A&M coach; move to cost school more than $75M

Texas A&M fired football coach Jimbo Fisher on Sunday. It is a move that will cost the school over $75 million, according to The Associated Press. It will also end a tenure that started about six years ago.

“After very careful analysis of all the components related to Texas A&M football, I recommended to President Welsh and then Chancellor Sharp that a change in the leadership of the program was necessary in order for Aggie football to reach our full potential and they accepted my decision. We appreciate Coach Fisher’s time here at Texas A&M and we wish him the best in his future endeavors,” Texas A&M Director of Athletics, Ross Bjork said in a statement.

Fisher, 58, has about eight years left on his contract, the Athletic reported. A buyout of his contract is expected to be over $77 million.

Fisher reportedly learned about the decision that the school had made during a meeting on Sunday, sources told ESPN.

The move happened after Texas A&M won 51-10 against Mississippi State on Saturday but sources told ESPN that it was a decision made before the game. It was reportedly made during a board of regents meeting Thursday.

Per the terms of his contract, according to ESPN, Texas A&M will owe Fisher $19.2 million within 60 days. Then he will be paid $7.2 million each year through 2031.

Aggies associate head coach, Elijah Robinson is expected to serve as the team’s interim coach for the rest of the season, CBS Sports reported.

According to the news outlet, Fisher has become the first Power Five coach to be dismissed this due because of performance.

The change in leadership at Texas A&M is effective immediately according to the school.