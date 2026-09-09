iPhone Duo: Apple unveils its first foldable phone

Apple is finally unveiling its long-awaited foldable iPhone.

It’s called the iPhone Duo and when opened, it is the thinnest iPhone in the company’s history.

The company is joining the foldable phone market alongside Samsung, CNET reported.

When open, the Duo has a 7.6-inch inner display, but when closed, the outer display is only 5.4 inches, or about 90% of the screen area of an iPhone 18, the company said.

With a new design comes a new operating system, iOS27, which “is reimagined, remaining familiar and intuitive while adapting to the versatile ways users can interact with iPhone Duo.”

It also has an “advanced camera system” that works when the phone is folded and can reach up to 48MP resolution, with a default 24MP resolution, a dual-battery architecture, and a new thermal management system.

The phone will come in two colors: star white and night sky.

Preorders start on Oct. 16, with phones available on Oct. 23.

The Duo starts at $1,999 for 256GB, with the 2TB model cost set at $3199. You can also finance the phone or get it through the Apple Upgrade program, where it is leased.

In addition to the Duo, Apple introduced the iPhone 18 Pro and Pro Max, AirPods 5, Apple Watch Series 12 and Apple Watch Ultra 4, CNN reported.

Wednesday’s Apple event was the first for John Ternus after taking over for Tim Cook as Apple CEO.

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