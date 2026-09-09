MBTA alert: Fire activity at Boston station prompts termination of commuter rail train

BOSTON — Fire department activity at a busy MBTA station in Boston on Wednesday afternoon prompted the termination of a commuter rail train, transit officials said.

Providence Line train 840 from Wickford Junction in North Kingstown, Rhode Island, was terminated at Ruggles, the MBTA announced shortly after 1:45 p.m.

The MBTA recommended that impacted passengers use the Orange Line for inbound service.

❌ Providence Line Train 840 (11:57 AM from Wickford Junction) has terminated at Ruggles due to fire department activity. Passengers may consider Orange Line for service inbound. — MBTA Commuter Rail (@MBTA_CR) September 9, 2026

The incident was also impacting Stoughton Line and Franklin/Foxborough Line trains.

⚠️ All inbound Franklin/Foxboro & Stoughton Line trains will bypass Back Bay and Ruggles until further notice today due to fire department activity near Ruggles. Trains will operate via the Fairmount Line. — MBTA Commuter Rail (@MBTA_CR) September 9, 2026

It wasn’t immediately clear what prompted the fire activity or if anyone was injured.

Boston 25 News has reached out to authorities for additional details.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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