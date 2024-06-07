IKEA hiring real people to work its virtual Roblox store

LONDON — Swedish furniture company IKEA has announced that it is looking for real people to work at its virtual store on Roblox at the end of June.

The Roblox game is called “The Co-Worker Game,” according to the company. Real-life coworkers will be serving virtual meatballs and helping customers look at furniture, KTLA reported.

“This is not the typical IKEA job,” IKEA said in its job posting, according to CNN.

Ten employees will be hired and will make about $16 an hour. According to KTLA, they will even be able to get promotions within IKEA.

The only catch is that the applicants have to live in London and be over the age of 18, CBS News reported.

Walmart is another company that has created a store on Roblox that allows users to buy actual products and get them delivered to their house, CNN reported. It’s not clear if IKEA will be something similar.

“We’re excited to launch paid work on Roblox to showcase how we do careers differently, bringing our unique careers philosophy to life. At IKEA, there is no set route to career progression. Our co-workers are able to change roles, switch departments, and grow in any direction they choose, both in the game or in the real world. There are many ways to learn and grow at IKEA, and that’s what IKEA on Roblox is all about,” said Darren Taylor, the country people and culture manager for IKEA UK and Ireland.

IKEA on Roblox launches on June 24, according to the company.

© 2024 Cox Media Group