Hunter Biden indicted on federal gun charges

A grand jury on Thursday indicted the president’s son, Hunter Biden, on federal firearms charges, court records show.

Biden faces three charges connected with a firearm he got in October 2018.

Prosecutors earlier said they planned to bring an indictment against the president’s son by the end of September.

Last month, Attorney General Merrick Garland appointed U.S. Attorney David Weiss — who has been investigating Biden’s financial and business dealings since 2019 — to serve as special counsel in the investigation into Biden. The designation came after Weiss told Garland that his investigation “had reached a stage at which he should continue his work as a special counsel,” the attorney general said.

