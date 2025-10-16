Hundreds of people rescued from Alaska coastal villages after typhoon remnants flood region

Hundreds of people who lived in coastal villages in Alaska had to be rescued after high surf and strong winds battered the area.

The wicked weather was due to Typhoon Halong that hit the region over the weekend and brought record flooding to two communities, washing away homes, The Associated Press reported.

One person was killed and two people were declared missing.

Because of how remote Kipnuk and Kwigillingok are, airlifts had to be deployed to move those who were stranded. In all, more than 1,000 people had to be flown from the villages, the state’s emergency management office said.

Typically, the area in the Kuskokwim Delta is accessed by boat or small plane.

But the winds and flooding washed away structures.

“Several houses floated miles inland – some with people still inside. There are a few houses still intact on higher ground on one side of the village. Everyone else has lost their homes or are facing extensive damage,” one Kipnuk resident, Jacqui Lang, wrote on Facebook, according to the Alaska Beacon.

Some homes will not be repaired enough to be livable by winter. The area will already have to contend with rain, snow and near-freezing temperatures in the coming days, the AP reported.

