Houston SPCA rescues ‘Van Gogh,’ cat with burned, torn ear

HOUSTON — A resilient cat nicknamed Van Gogh is recovering after losing part of his ear after being trapped in a car engine.

According to a Facebook post by the Houston SPCA, the cat’s ear was torn and burned after he was caught in a car engine.

“We managed to save him just in the nick of time,” the organization wrote on Facebook.

SPCA teamed up with Petsmart Charities, adding that Van Gogh has already found a home, KHOU-TV reported.

It was unclear how the feline managed to get under the hood of the vehicle. However, Van Gogh appears to be on the road to recovery.

“Despite his challenges, Van Gogh’s indomitable spirit continues to shine brightly,” Houston SPCA wrote on Facebook.