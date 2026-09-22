Hayden Panettiere’s death: Actress died from drug use, ruled accident

The Greenville County Coroner’s Office in South Carolina has determined what killed actress Hayden Panettiere.

The coroner announced on Tuesday that she died from the toxic effects of fentanyl and other substances. Her manner of death was ruled an accident, CNN reported.

The coroner said the “cause of death has been ruled as toxic effects of fentanyl, 4-ANPP, Alprazolam, Methocarbamol, and Quetiapine,” NBC News reported.

Paramedics found Panettiere in cardiac arrest at an apartment in Greenville where she had been staying last month. They were not able to revive her and she died on Aug. 16 at the age of 36.

Her boyfriend, Brian Hickerson, was at the apartment at the time of her death and showed what police said was a “bag of medication” that she had been taking, NBC News reported. Hickerson’s brother was also there, The Associated Press reported.

Greenville Police said there were no signs of foul play.

Along with local police, the Drug Enforcement Administration is also investigating.

Check back for more on this developing story.

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