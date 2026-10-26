Grand theft autos: Police recover $54K worth of Hot Wheels cars stolen from train

COLTON, Calif. — Police in Southern California arrested a man after recovering 350 boxes of Hot Wheels cars worth approximately $54,000 that were stolen in a train robbery, authorities said.

According to the Colton Police Department, the arrest occurred at about 3 a.m. PT on Oct. 22, KCBS reported.

Police responded after receiving reports of a train burglary, according to a video posted by the police department.

The video shows an officer waiting near an intersection and watching a black Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck, according to KNBC.

The officer followed the pickup before police conducted a traffic stop and arrested the male driver, according to the television station.

The police video showed the arrest, with Ozzy Osbourne’s 1980s hit “Crazy Train” blaring in the background.“We derailed his plans!” Colton police wrote in a social media post.

Colton police said the suspect was arrested and booked into the West Valley Detention Center, KCBS reported. He was charged with burglary, possession of stolen property and grand theft, according to the television station.

Officials did not release the suspect’s name, but did note on social media that “his wheels weren’t hot enough to get away!”

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