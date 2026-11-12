Four people shot in northwest Washington, D.C. neighborhood

WASHINGTON — Several people were shot in Northwest Washington, D.C. on Thursday morning.

Multi-agency response

Update 8:55 a.m. ET, Nov. 12: ATF and Metro Transit Police have responded, WRC reported.

WJLA reported that a suspect was described as a heavy-set, white male.

The extent of the injuries of those wounded is not known. Neither is the exact location of the shooting. But there is a fitness center, church and apartments nearby. A Whole Foods is around the corner from the scene, The Associated Press reported. Schools nearby were in lockdown.

Original report: Details are still limited, but a shooting was reported at about 8 a.m. near 15th and P streets in the Logan Circle neighborhood of the nation’s capital, WTTG reported.

The Associated Press reported that four people were shot in the trendy neighborhood.

It is not believed that a gunman is in custody in what was called an active shooter, WRC reported. It is not known who opened fire.

Check back for more on this developing story.

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