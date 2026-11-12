Police: Man in vehicle stolen during Virginia carjacking pulls knife on trooper in Chelsea

CHELSEA, Mass. — A South Carolina man was arrested in Chelsea on Wednesday after allegedly pulling a knife on a Massachusetts State Police trooper while driving a vehicle stolen in an armed carjacking.

According to Massachusetts State Police, a trooper spotted a vehicle around 10 a.m. that had been reported stolen during a carjacking in Richmond, Virginia.

Police said the vehicle was traveling northbound on Broadway before turning onto Parker Street and stopping in a parking lot.

As the trooper approached, the driver allegedly exited the vehicle and brandished a large knife.

The trooper drew her firearm and repeatedly ordered the man to drop the knife.

Police said the suspect eventually dropped the knife and was held at gunpoint until additional troopers arrived and took him into custody.

The suspect, identified as 33-year-old Igor Laurenco of South Carolina, was arrested and charged with receiving stolen property and assault with a dangerous weapon.

Laurenco is expected to be arraigned in Chelsea District Court.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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