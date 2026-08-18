Former NFL linebacker O.J. Brigance dies at 56

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — O.J. Brigance, a linebacker who played for Baltimore’s Super Bowl XXXV champions and served as a longtime player engagement adviser for the Ravens, has died at the age of 56, the team announced Monday.

Brigance died 19 years after being diagnosed with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, the rare nervous system disease also known as Lou Gehrig’s disease.

“We are devastated by the awful news that we have lost O.J. Brigance,” Ravens owner Steve Bisciotti said in a statement. “O.J. was a beloved legend, mentor and man to everyone who was fortunate enough to know him. His infectious smile and the inspirational way he lived and played endeared him to everyone he touched, both inside our building and across this city. This is a tremendously sad day for Baltimore.”

Statements from GM Eric DeCosta and owner Steve Bisciotti are included in this remembrance https://t.co/ugIAxX7SHH pic.twitter.com/BT7YkHnEDR — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) August 17, 2026

Brigance was diagnosed with ALS in 2007 when he was 37 and was told he had two to five years to live, ESPN reported. But he continued to carry on, remaining optimistic while attending games and practices.

Brigance began his NFL career with the Miami Dolphins in 1997 and spent four seasons in South Florida before joining Baltimore in 2000. He played one season for the Ravens and made the first tackle of the Ravens’ 34-7 victory, making the stop on the opening kickoff, ESPN reported.

He is the only player to win a Super Bowl and a Grey Cup for the same city, according to the sports news outlet. Brigance won the Grey Cup in 1995 with the Baltimore Stallions.

Brigance moved to the St. Louis Rams in 2001 and was part of the squad that reached Super Bowl XXXVI.

He ended his seven-year NFL career in 2002, splitting time between St. Louis and the New England Patriots.

Brigance began his pro career in Canada with the British Columbia Lions in 1991, WBAL reported. He played three seasons with BC, collecting 20 sacks in 1993, before moving to Baltimore’s CFL franchise in 1994.

Ozzie Newsome, the Hall of Fame tight end for the Cleveland Browns who is currently the Ravens’ executive vice president, said he was “devastated and at a loss for words.”

“O.J. was one of the most genuine, sincere people I have ever known,” Newsome said in a statement. “From the moment he arrived in Baltimore, you could feel his energy. His amazing smile, welcoming nature and infectious personality made everyone around him feel like family.

“He was a hero to this city long before his courageous battle with ALS and became an even greater inspiration in the way he faced it with the same fight, faith and grace he brought to the football field.”

With profound sadness, we mourn the passing of our beloved O.J. Brigance following his extraordinary and heroic battle with ALS. pic.twitter.com/5aegvRX2Fy — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) August 17, 2026

After losing the ability to speak, Brigance communicated through an eye-tracking technology, ESPN reported.

“O.J. Brigance was a great man,” former Ravens head coach John Harbaugh said in a statement, according to WBAL. “On behalf of Ingrid, Alison and our family, we extend our deepest condolences to the entire Brigance family.”

With the help of his wife, Chanda, they established the Brigance Brigade Foundation, which raised millions to “equip, encourage and empower” those with ALS.

“We have discovered quite often when difficulties impact our lives, we will be presented with the opportunity to assist others experiencing the same journey,” Brigance wrote to ESPN in 2023. “That is where we all have the chance to impact the lives of others.”

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