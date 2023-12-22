‘Fast and Furious’ star Vin Diesel accused of sexual battery in lawsuit

Vin Diesel’s former assistant filed a lawsuit against him Thursday in Los Angeles accusing him of sexual battery in 2010.

The former assistant, Asta Jonasson, said in the lawsuit that an encounter took place just two weeks after she was hired, according to the New York Times. Jonasson was reportedly in Atlanta working as Diesel was filming “Fast Five,” Variety reported.

The lawsuit was filed in Los Angeles Superior Court, CNN reported.

The lawsuit claims that Diesel brought Jonasson back to his suite at the St. Regis Hotel, according to Variety.

The lawsuit alleges that he forced her onto his bed. She asked him to stop and tried to leave but he started to grab her, Variety reported.

Diesel’s representatives and his production company did not return requests for comment to the Times.

Diesel’s production company, One Race Productions, was named as a defendant in the lawsuit., CNN reported.

Diesel’s sister, Samantha Vincent, was also named as a co-defendant, according to the Times. Jonasson was reportedly fired hours after the alleged assault by Vincent, The Associated Press reported. Vincent is also the president of One Race Productions.

The lawsuit also alleges wrongful termination and retaliation, according to the newspaper,

“For years, Ms. Jonasson remained silent,” the lawsuit said, according to the Times, “afraid to speak out against one of the world’s highest-grossing actors, afraid she would be ostracized from the industry which had a pattern of protecting powerful men and silencing survivors of sexual harassment and assault, and concerned that as a green card holder that speaking out could jeopardize her potential future citizenship.”

Diesel has been in over 60 movies and television shows, according to CNN. One of the projects he has been involved in is the “Fast and Furious” franchise. One of his biggest roles was in Steven Spielberg’s “Saving Private Ryan, the Times reported.

