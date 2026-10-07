End of an era: Lionel Messi plays final game with Argentina

The soccer world looks a bit different after Lionel Messi played his final game for Argentina.

Messi, 39, scored one goal and had two assists in the 3-0 win over Benin, The Associated Press reported.

The first goal of the match, which came in the second half, came from Messi to Nicholas Otamendi, who is also retiring. The second was a pass from Messi to Nico Paz. Messi scored the final goal himself with a penalty kick after Agustín Giay was fouled, stepping in to seal the win, The Athletic said.

It was his last time playing international soccer after 21 years, with 126 goals, two Copa América titles, and a World Cup.

“It feels like an era is ending, knowing he won’t play for the national team anymore,” fan Valentino Ruso said. “I’m sad. I think everyone is upset today. He will be missed.”

Messi announced he would retire from the Argentina national team on Aug. 31, a few weeks after the team lost to Spain in the World Cup, the AP said. He is not leaving the game totally. He will continue playing in Major League Soccer with Inter Miami. His contract there runs through the 2028 season.

Monday marked Messi’s 208th game with Argentina in what was called “the last tango,” in front of more than 85,000. The tickets, originally priced between $60 and $300, ended up being sold for more than $2,500 through resale.

After the final whistle, Messi was joined by the rest of the team, and the crowd chanted “Olé, olé, olé, olé, Messi, Messi” as a banner calling him the Eternal Captain was unfurled.

“The truth is, I’m talking more than I ever have. I don’t want to leave here, I don’t want to leave this field,” Messi said, according to the AP. “I just want to tell you that I love you, I’m going to miss you, and I’m grateful to God to be Argentine.”

0 of 43 Messi's final game with Argentina BUENOS AIRES, ARGENTINA - OCTOBER 06: Lionel Messi of Argentina reacts during the International Friendly match between Argentina and Benin at Estadio Monumental Antonio V. Liberti on October 06, 2026 in Buenos Aires, Argentina. Lionel Messi is making his final appearance for Argentina following his announcement of international retirement on 31 August. (Photo by Marcos Brindicci/Getty Images) (Marcos Brindicci/Getty Images) Messi's final game with Argentina BUENOS AIRES, ARGENTINA - OCTOBER 06: Lionel Messi of Argentina reacts next to Marcel Souke Dandjinou of Benin during the International Friendly match between Argentina and Benin at Estadio Monumental Antonio V. Liberti on October 06, 2026 in Buenos Aires, Argentina. Lionel Messi is making his final appearance for Argentina following his announcement of international retirement on 31 August. (Photo by Marcos Brindicci/Getty Images) (Marcos Brindicci/Getty Images) Messi's final game with Argentina BUENOS AIRES, ARGENTINA - OCTOBER 06: Lionel Messi of Argentina and his children,Thiago Messi, Mateo Messi and Ciro Messi line up on the pitch prior to the International Friendly match between Argentina and Benin at Estadio Monumental Antonio V. Liberti on October 06, 2026 in Buenos Aires, Argentina. Lionel Messi is making his final appearance for Argentina following his announcement of international retirement on 31 August. (Photo by Marcos Brindicci/Getty Images) (Marcos Brindicci/Getty Images) Messi's final game with Argentina BUENOS AIRES, ARGENTINA - OCTOBER 06: A drone show form the jersey of Lionel Messi of Argentina after the International Friendly match between Argentina and Benin at Estadio Monumental Antonio V. Liberti on October 06, 2026 in Buenos Aires, Argentina. Lionel Messi is making his final appearance for Argentina following his announcement of international retirement on 31 August. (Photo by Marcos Brindicci/Getty Images) (Marcos Brindicci/Getty Images) Messi's final game with Argentina BUENOS AIRES, ARGENTINA - OCTOBER 06: Lionel Messi of Argentina looks on during the International Friendly match between Argentina and Benin at Estadio Monumental Antonio V. Liberti on October 06, 2026 in Buenos Aires, Argentina. Lionel Messi is making his final appearance for Argentina following his announcement of international retirement on 31 August. (Photo by Marcos Brindicci/Getty Images) (Marcos Brindicci/Getty Images) Messi's final game with Argentina BUENOS AIRES, ARGENTINA - OCTOBER 06: Lionel Messi of Argentina reacts during the International Friendly match between Argentina and Benin at Estadio Monumental Antonio V. Liberti on October 06, 2026 in Buenos Aires, Argentina. Lionel Messi is making his final appearance for Argentina following his announcement of international retirement on 31 August. (Photo by Marcelo Endelli/Getty Images) (Marcelo Endelli/Getty Images) Messi's final game with Argentina BUENOS AIRES, ARGENTINA - OCTOBER 06: Nicolas Otamendi of Argentina celebrates scoring his team's first goal with teammate Lionel Messi during the International Friendly match between Argentina and Benin at Estadio Monumental Antonio V. Liberti on October 06, 2026 in Buenos Aires, Argentina. Lionel Messi is making his final appearance for Argentina following his announcement of international retirement on 31 August. (Photo by Marcos Brindicci/Getty Images) (Marcos Brindicci/Getty Images) Messi's final game with Argentina BUENOS AIRES, ARGENTINA - OCTOBER 06: Lionel Messi of Argentina looks on during the International Friendly match between Argentina and Benin at Estadio Monumental Antonio V. Liberti on October 06, 2026 in Buenos Aires, Argentina. Lionel Messi is making his final appearance for Argentina following his announcement of international retirement on 31 August. (Photo by Marcos Brindicci/Getty Images) (Marcos Brindicci/Getty Images) Messi's final game with Argentina BUENOS AIRES, ARGENTINA - OCTOBER 06: Lionel Messi of Argentina reacts after the International Friendly match between Argentina and Benin at Estadio Monumental Antonio V. Liberti on October 06, 2026 in Buenos Aires, Argentina. Lionel Messi is making his final appearance for Argentina following his announcement of international retirement on 31 August. (Photo by Marcos Brindicci/Getty Images) (Marcos Brindicci/Getty Images) Messi's final game with Argentina BUENOS AIRES, ARGENTINA - OCTOBER 06: Lionel Messi of Argentina controls the ball during the International Friendly match between Argentina and Benin at Estadio Monumental Antonio V. Liberti on October 06, 2026 in Buenos Aires, Argentina. Lionel Messi is making his final appearance for Argentina following his announcement of international retirement on 31 August. (Photo by Marcos Brindicci/Getty Images) (Marcos Brindicci/Getty Images) Messi's final game with Argentina BUENOS AIRES, ARGENTINA - OCTOBER 06: Lionel Messi of Argentina reacts after the International Friendly match between Argentina and Benin at Estadio Monumental Antonio V. Liberti on October 06, 2026 in Buenos Aires, Argentina. Lionel Messi is making his final appearance for Argentina following his announcement of international retirement on 31 August. (Photo by Marcelo Endelli/Getty Images) (Marcelo Endelli/Getty Images) Messi's final game with Argentina BUENOS AIRES, ARGENTINA - OCTOBER 06: Lionel Messi of Argentina celebrates scoring his team's third goal during the International Friendly match between Argentina and Benin at Estadio Monumental Antonio V. Liberti on October 06, 2026 in Buenos Aires, Argentina. Lionel Messi is making his final appearance for Argentina following his announcement of international retirement on 31 August. (Photo by Marcelo Endelli/Getty Images) (Marcelo Endelli/Getty Images) Messi's final game with Argentina BUENOS AIRES, ARGENTINA - OCTOBER 06: Lionel Messi of Argentina celebrates scoring his team's third goal during the International Friendly match between Argentina and Benin at Estadio Monumental Antonio V. Liberti on October 06, 2026 in Buenos Aires, Argentina. Lionel Messi is making his final appearance for Argentina following his announcement of international retirement on 31 August. (Photo by Marcelo Endelli/Getty Images) (Marcelo Endelli/Getty Images) Messi's final game with Argentina BUENOS AIRES, ARGENTINA - OCTOBER 06: Lionel Messi of Argentina controls the ball during the International Friendly match between Argentina and Benin at Estadio Monumental Antonio V. Liberti on October 06, 2026 in Buenos Aires, Argentina. Lionel Messi is making his final appearance for Argentina following his announcement of international retirement on 31 August. (Photo by Marcelo Endelli/Getty Images) (Marcelo Endelli/Getty Images) Messi's final game with Argentina BUENOS AIRES, ARGENTINA - OCTOBER 06: Lionel Messi of Argentina celebrates scoring his team's third goal during the International Friendly match between Argentina and Benin at Estadio Monumental Antonio V. Liberti on October 06, 2026 in Buenos Aires, Argentina. Lionel Messi is making his final appearance for Argentina following his announcement of international retirement on 31 August. (Photo by Marcelo Endelli/Getty Images) (Marcelo Endelli/Getty Images) Messi's final game with Argentina BUENOS AIRES, ARGENTINA - OCTOBER 06: Lionel Messi of Argentina celebrates scoring his team's third goal during the International Friendly match between Argentina and Benin at Estadio Monumental Antonio V. Liberti on October 06, 2026 in Buenos Aires, Argentina. Lionel Messi is making his final appearance for Argentina following his announcement of international retirement on 31 August. (Photo by Marcos Brindicci/Getty Images) (Marcos Brindicci/Getty Images) Messi's final game with Argentina BUENOS AIRES, ARGENTINA - OCTOBER 06: Fans display a flag of Lionel Messi prior to the International Friendly match between Argentina and Benin at Estadio Monumental Antonio V. Liberti on October 06, 2026 in Buenos Aires, Argentina. Lionel Messi is making his final appearance for Argentina following his announcement of international retirement on 31 August. (Photo by Marcos Brindicci/Getty Images) (Marcos Brindicci/Getty Images) Messi's final game with Argentina BUENOS AIRES, ARGENTINA - OCTOBER 06: Rodolfo Aloko of Benin greets Lionel Messi of Argentina during the International Friendly match between Argentina and Benin at Estadio Monumental Antonio V. Liberti on October 06, 2026 in Buenos Aires, Argentina. Lionel Messi is making his final appearance for Argentina following his announcement of international retirement on 31 August. (Photo by Marcos Brindicci/Getty Images) (Marcos Brindicci/Getty Images) Messi's final game with Argentina BUENOS AIRES, ARGENTINA - OCTOBER 06: Lionel Messi of Argentina looks on during the International Friendly match between Argentina and Benin at Estadio Monumental Antonio V. Liberti on October 06, 2026 in Buenos Aires, Argentina. Lionel Messi is making his final appearance for Argentina following his announcement of international retirement on 31 August. (Photo by Marcos Brindicci/Getty Images) (Marcos Brindicci/Getty Images) Messi's final game with Argentina BUENOS AIRES, ARGENTINA - OCTOBER 06: Lionel Messi of Argentina reacts after the International Friendly match between Argentina and Benin at Estadio Monumental Antonio V. Liberti on October 06, 2026 in Buenos Aires, Argentina. Lionel Messi is making his final appearance for Argentina following his announcement of international retirement on 31 August. (Photo by Marcelo Endelli/Getty Images) (Marcelo Endelli/Getty Images) Messi's final game with Argentina BUENOS AIRES, ARGENTINA - OCTOBER 06: A drone show form the image of Lionel Messi of Argentina after the International Friendly match between Argentina and Benin at Estadio Monumental Antonio V. Liberti on October 06, 2026 in Buenos Aires, Argentina. Lionel Messi is making his final appearance for Argentina following his announcement of international retirement on 31 August. (Photo by Marcos Brindicci/Getty Images) (Marcos Brindicci/Getty Images) Messi's final game with Argentina BUENOS AIRES, ARGENTINA - OCTOBER 06: Lionel Messi of Argentina reacts during the International Friendly match between Argentina and Benin at Estadio Monumental Antonio V. Liberti on October 06, 2026 in Buenos Aires, Argentina. Lionel Messi is making his final appearance for Argentina following his announcement of international retirement on 31 August. (Photo by Marcos Brindicci/Getty Images) (Marcos Brindicci/Getty Images) Messi's final game with Argentina BUENOS AIRES, ARGENTINA - OCTOBER 06: Antonela Roccuzzo, Lionel Messi's wife, waves to fans alongside her children prior to the International Friendly match between Argentina and Benin at Estadio Monumental Antonio V. Liberti on October 06, 2026 in Buenos Aires, Argentina. Lionel Messi is making his final appearance for Argentina following his announcement of international retirement on 31 August. (Photo by Marcelo Endelli/Getty Images) (Marcelo Endelli/Getty Images) Messi's final game with Argentina BUENOS AIRES, ARGENTINA - OCTOBER 06: Lionel Messi of Argentina and his children,Thiago Messi, Mateo Messi and Ciro Messi line up on the pitch prior to the International Friendly match between Argentina and Benin at Estadio Monumental Antonio V. Liberti on October 06, 2026 in Buenos Aires, Argentina. Lionel Messi is making his final appearance for Argentina following his announcement of international retirement on 31 August. (Photo by Marcelo Endelli/Getty Images) (Marcelo Endelli/Getty Images) Messi's final game with Argentina BUENOS AIRES, ARGENTINA - OCTOBER 06: Lionel Messi of Argentina controls the ball during the International Friendly match between Argentina and Benin at Estadio Monumental Antonio V. Liberti on October 06, 2026 in Buenos Aires, Argentina. Lionel Messi is making his final appearance for Argentina following his announcement of international retirement on 31 August. (Photo by Marcelo Endelli/Getty Images) (Marcelo Endelli/Getty Images) Messi's final game with Argentina BUENOS AIRES, ARGENTINA - OCTOBER 06: A drone show form the jersey of Lionel Messi of Argentina after the International Friendly match between Argentina and Benin at Estadio Monumental Antonio V. Liberti on October 06, 2026 in Buenos Aires, Argentina. Lionel Messi is making his final appearance for Argentina following his announcement of international retirement on 31 August. (Photo by Marcelo Endelli/Getty Images) (Marcelo Endelli/Getty Images) Messi's final game with Argentina BUENOS AIRES, ARGENTINA - OCTOBER 06: Fans of Argentina hold a cutouts of Lionel Messi prior to the International Friendly match between Argentina and Benin at Estadio Monumental Antonio V. Liberti on October 06, 2026 in Buenos Aires, Argentina. Lionel Messi is making his final appearance for Argentina following his announcement of international retirement on 31 August. (Photo by Marcos Brindicci/Getty Images) (Marcos Brindicci/Getty Images) Messi's final game with Argentina BUENOS AIRES, ARGENTINA - OCTOBER 06: Lionel Messi of Argentina controls the ball during the International Friendly match between Argentina and Benin at Estadio Monumental Antonio V. Liberti on October 06, 2026 in Buenos Aires, Argentina. Lionel Messi is making his final appearance for Argentina following his announcement of international retirement on 31 August. (Photo by Marcos Brindicci/Getty Images) (Marcos Brindicci/Getty Images) Messi's final game with Argentina BUENOS AIRES, ARGENTINA - OCTOBER 06: Lionel Messi of Argentina reacts during the International Friendly match between Argentina and Benin at Estadio Monumental Antonio V. Liberti on October 06, 2026 in Buenos Aires, Argentina. Lionel Messi is making his final appearance for Argentina following his announcement of international retirement on 31 August. (Photo by Marcos Brindicci/Getty Images) (Marcos Brindicci/Getty Images) Messi's final game with Argentina BUENOS AIRES, ARGENTINA - OCTOBER 06: Fans of Argentina display a flag of Lionel Messi and Diego Armando Maradona prior to the International Friendly match between Argentina and Benin at Estadio Monumental Antonio V. Liberti on October 06, 2026 in Buenos Aires, Argentina. Lionel Messi is making his final appearance for Argentina following his announcement of international retirement on 31 August. (Photo by Marcos Brindicci/Getty Images) (Marcos Brindicci/Getty Images) Messi's final game with Argentina BUENOS AIRES, ARGENTINA - OCTOBER 06: Lionel Messi of Argentina celebrates scoring his team's third goal during the International Friendly match between Argentina and Benin at Estadio Monumental Antonio V. Liberti on October 06, 2026 in Buenos Aires, Argentina. Lionel Messi is making his final appearance for Argentina following his announcement of international retirement on 31 August. (Photo by Marcelo Endelli/Getty Images) (Marcelo Endelli/Getty Images) Messi's final game with Argentina BUENOS AIRES, ARGENTINA - OCTOBER 06: Lionel Messi of Argentina reacts during the International Friendly match between Argentina and Benin at Estadio Monumental Antonio V. Liberti on October 06, 2026 in Buenos Aires, Argentina. Lionel Messi is making his final appearance for Argentina following his announcement of international retirement on 31 August. (Photo by Marcelo Endelli/Getty Images) (Marcelo Endelli/Getty Images) Messi's final game with Argentina BUENOS AIRES, ARGENTINA - OCTOBER 06: Lionel Messi of Argentina reacts during the International Friendly match between Argentina and Benin at Estadio Monumental Antonio V. Liberti on October 06, 2026 in Buenos Aires, Argentina. Lionel Messi is making his final appearance for Argentina following his announcement of international retirement on 31 August. (Photo by Marcos Brindicci/Getty Images) (Marcos Brindicci/Getty Images) Messi's final game with Argentina BUENOS AIRES, ARGENTINA - OCTOBER 06: Lionel Messi of Argentina controls the ball during the International Friendly match between Argentina and Benin at Estadio Monumental Antonio V. Liberti on October 06, 2026 in Buenos Aires, Argentina. Lionel Messi is making his final appearance for Argentina following his announcement of international retirement on 31 August. (Photo by Marcos Brindicci/Getty Images) (Marcos Brindicci/Getty Images) Lionel Messi BUENOS AIRES, ARGENTINA - OCTOBER 06: Lionel Messi of Argentina controls the ball during the International Friendly match between Argentina and Benin at Estadio Monumental Antonio V. Liberti on October 06, 2026 in Buenos Aires, Argentina. Lionel Messi is making his final appearance for Argentina following his announcement of international retirement on 31 August. (Photo by Marcos Brindicci/Getty Images) (Marcos Brindicci/Getty Images) Lionel Messi BUENOS AIRES, ARGENTINA - OCTOBER 06: Lionel Messi of Argentina controls the ball during the International Friendly match between Argentina and Benin at Estadio Monumental Antonio V. Liberti on October 06, 2026 in Buenos Aires, Argentina. Lionel Messi is making his final appearance for Argentina following his announcement of international retirement on 31 August. (Photo by Marcos Brindicci/Getty Images) (Marcos Brindicci/Getty Images)

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