Dan Wilson announces his dismissal as Mariners manager during awkward news conference

SEATTLE — The Seattle Mariners came within one game of reaching the World Series last season, but 2026 proved to be a disappointment.

The Mariners, who finished in third place in the American League West with a 76-86 record, fired Dan Wilson as manager-- but let the skipper announce his dismissal to reporters during an awkward news conference after Sunday’s 7-3 victory against the Los Angeles Angels, USA Today reported.

“This season has been very difficult, and of course the results have not been what any of us expected,” Wilson said as he began his postgame news conference. “As a result, it was concluded that today was my last day as manager of the Seattle Mariners.

“I’m still processing this with my family, and it’s a very difficult day. We love this city. We love this community and we appreciate the organization for what it has meant to the family since coming here as a player in ’94. We feel extremely blessed by all the opportunities we’ve been afforded.”

An absolutely surreal moment as the Mariners force Dan Wilson to announce his own firing pic.twitter.com/w0vCaqHe1A — Baseball Bros (@BaseballBros) September 28, 2026

Seattle president of baseball operations Jerry Dipoto released a statement confirming Wilson’s firing after the news conference.

The Mariners announced the firing of Wilson’s coaching staff the following day, KIRO reported. Dipoto and team general manager Justin Hollander announced that bench coach Manny Acta, infield coach Perry Hill, hitting coach Kevin Seitzer and first base coach Eric Young Jr. had been released, according to the television station.

Wilson told his team of his firing before Sunday’s season finale during a closed-door meeting, Fox News reported.

Wilson, who played 14 seasons in the major leagues as a catcher, spent 12 of them with the Mariners.

He was an All-Star catcher in 1995, when he posted career highs in home runs (18) and RBI (83).

President of Baseball Operations Jerry Dipoto announced today that Dan Wilson will not return as Field Manager in 2027.



Read more: https://t.co/aDyDTOtAKE pic.twitter.com/q1bshzJ05X — Seattle Mariners (@Mariners) September 27, 2026

Wilson was hired with 34 games left in the 2024 season after Scott Servais was fired and went 21-13, USA Today reported.

The Mariners finished 90-72 in Wilson’s first full season in 2025, coming within a victory of the franchise’s first American League pennant, according to the newspaper. He had a 187-171 record as Seattle’s manager.

“I’ve been in baseball a while, and this is what happens,” Wilson said. “Managers shoulder the blame and shoulder the responsibility. And this is obviously difficult.”

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